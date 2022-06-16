Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

More shoppers heading back to in-person stores rather than online

Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.
Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are back to shopping the old-fashioned way: in-person.

Last month, online retail sales rose 2.2% compared to May 2021, according to Mastercard.

However, in-store purchases jumped up 13.4%.

Some analysts say inflation is playing a factor, causing some consumers to shy away from buying big-ticket items, like furniture, which is often bought online.

Another reason for the rise of in-store shopping is that many people want to get out after largely being locked inside the house during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Missing Pittsylvania County Boy Found Safe
“Our hearts dropped; we couldn’t find him anywhere.” Mom overjoyed son is back home
We're under a Marginal Risk of severe weather today.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat continues with storms
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County
The Roanoke Grocery Market celebrated a grand reopening Tuesday, six months after snow caused...
Roanoke grocery store reopens, six months after roof collapse

Latest News

A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
The legislation will require school resource officers to be made aware of who is allowed to be...
Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street gets back to tumbling after 1-day reprieve
Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools