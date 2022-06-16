Hometown Local
Police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run crash in Pittsylvania County

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is seeking information on a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to the department.

The crash occurred at 9:18 p.m. on South Boston Highway less than a mile east of Clarks Mill Road.

Police say a Honda CRV had broken down while traveling west on Rt. 58 and was being pushed in the right lane by a 33-year-old woman from Ringgold, and Lenise K. Snead, 62, of Danville, when they were hit from behind by the driver of a 2021 Honda Accord. Both cars ended up on the right side of the highway. The driver of the Accord fled the scene on foot.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Snead was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on the driver of the Accord is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-380-5700.

