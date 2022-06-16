Hometown Local
Two believed barricaded in apartment; public asked to avoid Lynchburg neighborhood

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of an incident involving two people apparently barricaded inside an apartment.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the James Crossing Apartments in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. A dispatcher described hearing a male and female involved in a possible domestic argument during a call. Responding officers heard things being stacked up against the front door, according to police, who say they made contact with a male and a female, but neither would open the door for the officers.

The Tactical Unit, Crisis Negotiations Team and Drone Unit responded to the incident.

Police say the incident remains active as of late Thursday morning.

