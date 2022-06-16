Hometown Local
RAM House in Roanoke offers cooling shelter and resources for homeless population

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures outside keep rising, it can be dangerous for those without access to shelter and air conditioning. RAM House in Roanoke is open for anyone experiencing homelessness to escape the heat.

The day shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. RAM House is able to provide meals to those who need it and a place to rest out of the sun.

The shelter’s executive director says there are many shelters open during the winter, but the warmer temperatures can be just as dangerous.

“People are real sensitive to people being cold, but in the summer when it gets like this, it’s very bad,” Melissa Woodson said. “The people who come in here, we give them things to get cleaned up. Can you imagine, sleeping outside, all night, in this?”

The Salvation Army cooling center on Dale Avenue in Roanoke is closed this week from temporary staffing shortages, but is still offering snack bags to the homeless community during business hours.

RAM House is also looking for more volunteers for its shelter as well as drivers to transport people from Rescue Mission.

