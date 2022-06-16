Rising gas prices heavily impacting pizza delivery drivers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The national average for a gallon of gas sits at just over $5. In Roanoke, the average price is $4.59. For drivers who fill up their tank every day, the cost can add up quickly.

Pizza delivery drivers are sometimes buying a tank of gas per day. Papa John’s general manager in Salem explained how the rise in prices are costing his drivers more.

“It’s pretty bad, I mean it’s about almost $5 a gallon and my drivers are filling it,” Steven Paitsel said.

Pizza delivery drivers are spending more than the average driver to fill up their tanks. Paitsel explained the impact the cost has on his employees.

“Their income is getting hit pretty bad, just for filling up that gas tank,” Paitsel said.

More delivery drivers are needed to fill the demand of orders, but drivers are left to pay for their own gas.

“We’re having to do like doubles, to where we’re being strategic for our orders, getting them out to the customers so our drivers have the chance to get that money,” Paitsel said.

Even as gas prices rise, Papa John’s manager explained how more delivery orders will increase profits for drivers.

“My drivers aren’t making enough in tips to where its hurting their gas tank,” Paitsel said.

With the summer months ahead pushing gas demand even higher, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, explained how delivery drivers may be impacted the most.

“Any delivery, logistic, any trucking company really are getting hit hard because their primary work revolves around things like gasoline and diesel fuel,” DeHaan said.

The manager at Papa John’s does not know if there will be any changes to delivery fees with the rise in gas prices.

