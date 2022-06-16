Roanoke County Fire and Rescue shares how to beat the heat this summer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret that the heat and humidity have hit the Roanoke Valley over the last week. But Roanoke County Fire and Rescue wants residents to make sure they aren’t overheating while they are enjoying the outdoors.

“The biggest thing, is we really want people to be hydrated. Even before you feel thirsty, you should be drinking lots of water just to help stay hydrated, that’s a good first step,” said Brian Clingenpeel, community outreach coordinator.

Clingenpeel also said not to be outside if you don’t have to, along with staying in the shade when you can. He also encourages people to wear light colored/lightweight clothing and put on a hat outdoors.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue does see more heat related emergency calls when the weather is this hot.

”We would typically see an increase when it gets hot and the humidity is high like it is today which makes it feel a lot hotter.”

For residents on scene with someone who might be experiencing heat exhausting, Clingenpeel said it’s best to get them to somewhere cool and help them sip water until emergency crews arrive on scene.

