State lawmakers visit Roanoke County to discuss legislative wrap-up

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia state leaders are about to wrap up the legislative year.

A few lawmakers visited Roanoke County to share their efforts, and what’s next for the Commonwealth.

Senator David Suetterlein (R) and Delegate Joseph McNamara (R) visited Richfield Living Thursday morning. The two gave a recap of the legislative year, including what bills they supported, passed, and didn’t pass during this legislative session.

A big topic of discussion was the state budget and the possibility of a gas tax holiday.

Lawmakers head back to Richmond Friday to finalize the state budget.

The event was hosted by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Advocacy Committee.

