Virginia COVID hospital number drops; day-to-day case increase also down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,832,648 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, June 16, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,526 from the 1,830,122 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than Wednesday’s 2,704 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 14,053,581 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 17.9% positivity rate from tests over the last week, the same percentage reported Wednesday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,998,585 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. (New numbers were not released Wednesday or Thursday.) 82.4% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.9% fully vaccinated. 93.3% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.8% are fully vaccinated.

553 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 566 reported Wednesday. 111,627 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, there have been 20,450 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 20,448 reported Wednesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

