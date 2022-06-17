Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Babysitter facing charge after toddler nearly drowns in bathtub, police say

A 1-year-old child is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub in El Mirage on Thursday night.
By Alexis Cortez, David Baker, Gray News Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Firefighters say a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned in a bathtub at an Arizona home Thursday night, and the child’s babysitter is in custody.

Arizona’s Family reports the toddler was found at a home in El Mirage, which is northwest of Phoenix.

Police said 49-year-old Cynthia Gaddy was bathing the child when she got distracted by something in the kitchen, so she left the baby alone in the bathtub.

Investigators said when she returned, she found the child unconscious. First responders resuscitated the child, who was airlifted to the hospital.

Police confirmed late Thursday night the babysitter is in custody for child neglect.

The babysitter was watching two other kids, ages 3 and 7, who are siblings of the 1-year-old, investigators said.

As of Friday morning, police said the young boy is in extremely critical condition.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Two people are believed to be barricaded in an apartment in Lynchburg... 6.16.22
Man in custody after day-long barricade in Lynchburg
VDH updates guidance on COVID quarantine and isolation
Scattered showers and storms Friday as a front moves through.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: One last day of storms and steamy weather Friday
Driver Sought After Pittsylvania County Hit-and-Run/Star News TV
Police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Authorities arrested a 71-year-old man accused of a fatal shooting at a Alabama church....
Church shooting: Attendee subdued suspect, police say
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook highlights our area under an ENHANCED risk (3/5)...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms with damaging winds possible throughout today
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
President Joe Biden on Friday hosted a Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.
Biden: 'using every lever available' to bring down gas prices