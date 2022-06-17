Dog rescued from Galax fire; family okay

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after a fire in Galax Friday morning.

Galax Fire was called at 6:26 a.m. to a singlewide mobile home on South Main with heavy smoke inside. When crews arrived, the family of six was outside, but reported a dog trapped inside. Firefighters went into the home, found the dog and got it out.

The fire was contained to the air handler from the air conditioning unit and quickly extinguished, according to Galax Fire.

Fire crews say the mother of the family gets credit for waking up and alerting the family so everyone could get out. Galax Fire installed four smoke alarms in the home, and urges residents to make sure their smoke alarms are working.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.