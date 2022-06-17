HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges offering a huge lineup of entertainment this summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”We’ve got a huge lineup for our Flashback Fridays and Flashback Rewind. Tribute series. So, we have a lot of - the rewind is the returning tribute artists that did very well the first time they performed at Dr. Pepper park. And then we have a great big lineup for national artists, as well,” says Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges president and owner Waynette Anderson.

Fans of legendary musicians will enjoy a slate of tribute bands, including Absolute Queen, Fooz Fighters, Rumours LA and Face 2 Face, the Billy Joel and Elton John tribute artists.

“They’re all big to me, because I love the tributes, just like seeing the originals,” says Anderson.

Coming Saturday, June 18th is original musician Andy Grammer.

“He’s got a new album out, and he’s just amazing to see live. So, we’re really looking forward to that and that’s on the 18th” says Anderson..

And along with all of the great shows this year, Roanoke’s Wing Fest is coming back, too.

“Yes, this is our 13th annual, can you believe it? It’s just been going so strong. Some festivals come and go. They kind of run their course, but the wing is the king in Roanoke. It’s Roanoke’s biggest one day food festival and it’s been going on for 13 years. Of course, this year we have a lot of new vendors coming. Of course, a lot of restaurants are anxious to get back out there and really knock it out of the park. We’ve got a lot of new features and attractions that we’ll be announcing with the wing fest that’s sponsored by Northwest Ace ,” says Anderson.

For folks who may have never been to Dr. Pepper Park, Anderson has a message for them.

“We say what’s wrong with you? Where have you been? Of course, we’ve been voted Best Live Music venue by the readers of Roanoker Magazine platinum level, so obviously Roanoke really appreciates what we do. I think the most important thing that I tell people when it comes to being at Dr. Pepper Park is just come try out an event, you’ll see that it’s a very social setting. It’s very relaxing, tucked back in there. It’s unique since it’s by the river and of course, at night, you get to see our beautiful Mill Mountain Star illuminated while your favorite artist is play, I mean, what could better?”

**One important note, The Outlaws, who were set to play Dr. Pepper Park on Friday, June 17 have had to cancel, due to a COVID case in the band.

