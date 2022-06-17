Hometown Local
James River Association receives $100,000 grant from Lynchburg organization

The James River Association was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia organization is getting a big boost thanks to a Lynchburg organization.

The James River Association was given a $100,000 grant Friday. The money comes from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation’s 2022 Century Fund Grant.

The funds complete the fundraising goal for JRA’s new Upper James River Center.

“It’ll be a tremendous education facility to connect more students to the river in a cutting-edge environmental education facility. It’ll be a great asset for the whole community,” said Bill Street, James River Association CEO.

He says the project should be complete by fall 2023.

