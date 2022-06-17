Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

National average price of gas dips just under $5, analyst reports

Patrick De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming...
Patrick De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming weeks unless trends shift.(Gray)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The national average of gas fell just under $5 Friday, according to a GasBuddy analyst.

Analyst Patrick De Haan tweeted the national average stood at $4.999 per gallon, adding that consumers are poised to see a weekly decline for the first time in nine weeks.

De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming weeks unless trends shift.

“No one should be in a rush to fill their gas tank,” the analyst tweeted Thursday. “Prices in most areas of the US will be coming down in the days and weeks ahead.”

Prices nationally are worst in California, where the average price per gallon is well over $6.

One station in northern California recently made national news by charging nearly $10 per gallon, making it the most expensive in the nation.

President Biden is pushing oil companies to boost supply for the nation. (CNN: KPIX: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY: AFPTV)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Two people are believed to be barricaded in an apartment in Lynchburg... 6.16.22
Man in custody after day-long barricade in Lynchburg
VDH updates guidance on COVID quarantine and isolation
Scattered showers and storms Friday as a front moves through.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: One last day of storms and steamy weather Friday
Driver Sought After Pittsylvania County Hit-and-Run/Star News TV
Police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook highlights our area under an ENHANCED risk (3/5)...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms with damaging winds possible throughout today
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
President Joe Biden on Friday hosted a Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.
Biden: 'using every lever available' to bring down gas prices
Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal