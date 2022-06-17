Hometown Local
New Lakeside Drive bridge opens in Lynchburg

The new bridge along Lakeside Drive.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The first phase of a project years in the making is finally complete.

The new Lakeside Drive bridge has opened. The completion is part of the overall removal of College Lake Dam, a project that got its start years ago.

“After the flood of August 2018 it became imperative for the City of Lynchburg to build this bridge as quickly as possible to replace the current bridge at College Lake Dam,” said Treney Tweedy, Lynchburg City Council member.

But not all is lost as the new bridge takes the spotlight. Some features of the old one are present on the new one.

“The new bridge pays homage to the aesthetic features of the old bridge, which was built in 1934, with features including an exterior pedestrian railing that mimics the railing on the old bridge,” said Tweedy.

Leaders also say the bridge was done on-time and under budget.

“We made a promise to our citizens that were going to be inconvenienced that we’re gonna have this done. We made a promise as well that, here’s the budget, and we did it,” said Jeff Helgeson, Lynchburg City Council member.

Drivers will now use the new bridge instead of the old one over the dam. The change also means that they’ll be using a roundabout.

However, there’s still more work left to do. The other phases of the project include work to connect all the roadways at the roundabout.

Finally, there’s the removal of the dam itself. The city says that is several years out.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

