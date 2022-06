FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital after being hit by a tree in the 100 block of Lakewood Court Friday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was conscious, and the tree has been moved from being atop the victim.

Multiple trees are down throughout the county as of 6 p.m. Friday.

