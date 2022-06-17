Pulaski Police looking for people seen in photos found in apartment

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police are looking for the people depicted in photographs found in an apartment full of presumably-stolen items.

Friday, detectives found an apartment full of property that may be stolen. Those items includes furniture, costume jewelry, military memorabilia, clothing, shoes, watches, coins, knives, old police equipment, two girls’ bikes, strollers and a photo album. The photo album contains two photos, seen above, and police are looking for those people in case the property belongs to them.

If you recently had a theft from your home or storage building and lost any of the above-listed items, or if you know the people seen in the photos, you’re asked to contact Lt. Grim at 540-994-8669. Leave a message if you don’t get an answer.

