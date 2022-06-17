Hometown Local
Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce President retires after 22 years

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After more than two decades with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Joyce Waugh is retiring at the end of this year.

Waugh first joined the organization in 2000 before becoming president in 2008. Before the chamber, she worked on economic development with Roanoke County and helped start Virginia’s Explore Park.

Waugh explained how she sees the chamber continuing to help local businesses after she retires.

”It’s our job, our desire and our wish, really, to help them get to the next level,” Waugh said.

December 31 of this year, the Chamber’s current Vice President, Eric Sichau, will take over the role of President.

Waugh is excited to take some time to rest during her retirement but plans to still be active in the community.

