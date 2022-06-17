Hometown Local
Car sought as state police investigate potential road rage incident in Roanoke County

Police lights generic
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a potential road rage incident in Roanoke County, which resulted in shots being fired early Friday morning.

Police say they are searching for a man driving a red Mazda 3 sedan with a Colorado license plate of BMUL57.

The man driving the Mazda was involved in a crash with a box truck on northbound I-81, according to police, when he started shooting. Police say no one was injured, but the man driving the Mazda drove away and exited I-81 onto I-581 toward Roanoke.

All lanes are open at mile marker 141, but troopers are remaining to collect evidence on the roadside.

A statewide broadcast has been placed on the suspect vehicle, and anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-375-9500.

