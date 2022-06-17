Hometown Local
SWVA Antique Farm Days sets up in Franklin Co. this weekend

Courtesy: Virginia's Blue Ridge website
Courtesy: Virginia's Blue Ridge website
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Feast your eyes on some cool pieces of farming history this weekend at Franklin County Recreation Park (2150 Sontag Road).

The Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days are bringing tools, tractors, engines (a 1915 operating steam engine!) and more for a $5 general admission fee. Children 12 and under and exhibitors are free.

Learn more about the flea market, and plenty more fun activities all weekend by visiting the Antique Farm Days website.

