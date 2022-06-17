SWVA Antique Farm Days sets up in Franklin Co. this weekend

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Feast your eyes on some cool pieces of farming history this weekend at Franklin County Recreation Park (2150 Sontag Road).

The Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days are bringing tools, tractors, engines (a 1915 operating steam engine!) and more for a $5 general admission fee. Children 12 and under and exhibitors are free.

Learn more about the flea market, and plenty more fun activities all weekend by visiting the Antique Farm Days website.

