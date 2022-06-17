UVA investing $60 million in climate change solutions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia announced Friday that it’s investing $60 million to help find solutions to climate change.

The university researchers will pursue two avenues focused on environmental resilience and sustainability: researching and perfecting clean energy and helping local communities develop best practices for responding to climate-driven challenges.

“These research teams are planning an exciting two-pronged approach,” Vice President for Research Melur K. “Ram,” Ramasubramanian said. “On the one hand, we are focused on empowering local decision-makers with knowledge and resources. On the other, we are developing advanced clean-energy technologies by leveraging our scientific expertise in engineering and chemistry. We are investing in additional faculty to further strengthen teams and in state-of-the-art analytical and computational tools to make significant advances.”

Led by the UVA Environmental Resilience Institute, the community-based effort will include faculty from schools across the University in a newly formed Climate Collaborative.

The Climate Collaborative plans to embed four to six research teams in specific localities dealing with climate-related challenges. The university says local communities and people everywhere will benefit from research being conducted simultaneously on the Grounds.

The university says Funds will also support additional physical space near Grounds for interdisciplinary collaborations, and for hosting Environmental Practitioner Fellows from a wide range of areas, including sustainability entrepreneurs, former heads of government agencies, community activists and artists.

