WEATHER ALERT DAY: Another day with severe storms possible to wrap up the work week
Hot, humid and stormy for our Friday- Continue to monitor the forecast today!
- Muggy, stormy pattern lingers into Friday
- Cooler, less humid for Father’s Day weekend
- Hot conditions return soon
Several clusters of storms continue to make their way into the region overnight, dropping in from north to south with large hail, localized, damaging wind along with dangerous lightning. We’ll keep the chance of storms around into the night under mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions.
Weather Alert Day: FRIDAY
We’ve declared a Weather Alert Day again for Friday for not only scattered, severe storms, but also the extreme humidity that we’re expecting again. Expect highs in the low/mid 90s with a heat index closer to 105° during the afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are expected again by this afternoon with a few turning strong to severe. Hail and localized, damaging winds, plus heavy rain are all possible along with very dangerous lightning.
By Friday night, a cold front will approach the region bringing changes for the weekend. Slightly cooler weather is expected by Saturday and Sunday behind the cold front as highs will read mainly in the 70s and 80s.
