WEATHER ALERT DAY: Another day with severe storms possible to wrap up the work week

Hot, humid and stormy for our Friday- Continue to monitor the forecast today!
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Muggy, stormy pattern lingers into Friday
  • Cooler, less humid for Father’s Day weekend
  • Hot conditions return soon
When our team of meteorologists issue a weather alert day, that means the possibility of severe...
When our team of meteorologists issue a weather alert day, that means the possibility of severe weather is in the forecast. Continue to monitor the forecast throughout today.

Several clusters of storms continue to make their way into the region overnight, dropping in from north to south with large hail, localized, damaging wind along with dangerous lightning. We’ll keep the chance of storms around into the night under mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions.

Weather Alert Day: FRIDAY

We’ve declared a Weather Alert Day again for Friday for not only scattered, severe storms, but also the extreme humidity that we’re expecting again. Expect highs in the low/mid 90s with a heat index closer to 105° during the afternoon.

High temperatures today will read in the 80s and 90s with scattered storms.
High temperatures today will read in the 80s and 90s with scattered storms.

Scattered showers and storms are expected again by this afternoon with a few turning strong to severe. Hail and localized, damaging winds, plus heavy rain are all possible along with very dangerous lightning.

By Friday night, a cold front will approach the region bringing changes for the weekend. Slightly cooler weather is expected by Saturday and Sunday behind the cold front as highs will read mainly in the 70s and 80s.

Less humid weather moves in this weekend.
Less humid weather moves in this weekend.
Beautiful weather returns this weekend.
Beautiful weather returns this weekend.

