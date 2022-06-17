WEATHER ALERT DAY: Another day with severe storms possible to wrap up the work week

Muggy, stormy pattern lingers into Friday

Cooler, less humid for Father’s Day weekend

Hot conditions return soon

When our team of meteorologists issue a weather alert day, that means the possibility of severe weather is in the forecast. Continue to monitor the forecast throughout today. (WDBJ7)

Several clusters of storms continue to make their way into the region overnight, dropping in from north to south with large hail, localized, damaging wind along with dangerous lightning. We’ll keep the chance of storms around into the night under mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions.

All of the cameras showing the lightning display from storms around Southwest Virginia. We'll see these diminish late tonight, but plan for more tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/2iCGY63MVr — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) June 17, 2022

Weather Alert Day: FRIDAY

We’ve declared a Weather Alert Day again for Friday for not only scattered, severe storms, but also the extreme humidity that we’re expecting again. Expect highs in the low/mid 90s with a heat index closer to 105° during the afternoon.

High temperatures today will read in the 80s and 90s with scattered storms. (WDBJ7)

Scattered showers and storms are expected again by this afternoon with a few turning strong to severe. Hail and localized, damaging winds, plus heavy rain are all possible along with very dangerous lightning.

By Friday night, a cold front will approach the region bringing changes for the weekend. Slightly cooler weather is expected by Saturday and Sunday behind the cold front as highs will read mainly in the 70s and 80s.

Less humid weather moves in this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Beautiful weather returns this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

