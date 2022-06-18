4 inmates missing from prison in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Four inmates have been reported missing from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell.

On Saturday, June 18, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officials with the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Petersburg said Corey Branch, Tavares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw “walked away” in the early hours of the morning.

Branch, 41, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5′8″, weighing approximately 200 lbs. He was sentenced to 13 years on charges of fentanyl distribution and felony firearm possession charges.

Graham, 44, is described as a black man with black hair, brown eyes, 6′2″ tall, weighing approximately 245 lbs. He was sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, as well as possession of a firearm.

Willis, 30, is described as a black man with brown eyes, 6′2″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs. He was sentenced to 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaw, 46, is described as a black man with black hair, brown eyes, 5′8′ tall, weighing approximately 167 lbs. He was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information about these men should contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

