Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

4 inmates missing from prison in Hopewell

(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were reported missing from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell on Saturday, June 18.(FCC Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Four inmates have been reported missing from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell.

On Saturday, June 18, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officials with the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Petersburg said Corey Branch, Tavares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw “walked away” in the early hours of the morning.

Branch, 41, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5′8″, weighing approximately 200 lbs. He was sentenced to 13 years on charges of fentanyl distribution and felony firearm possession charges.

Graham, 44, is described as a black man with black hair, brown eyes, 6′2″ tall, weighing approximately 245 lbs. He was sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, as well as possession of a firearm.

Willis, 30, is described as a black man with brown eyes, 6′2″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs. He was sentenced to 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaw, 46, is described as a black man with black hair, brown eyes, 5′8′ tall, weighing approximately 167 lbs. He was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information about these men should contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Photos found in an apartment full of stolen items in Pulaski
Pulaski Police looking for people seen in photos found in apartment
Mazda 3 used in Roanoke County road rage shooting... 6.17.22
Search continues; photo released of car used in Roanoke County road rage incident
The weekend turns sunny, calm and cool.
Storms ending; drying out overnight
Person taken to hospital after being hit by tree in Franklin Co.
Storm damage to the public works facility in Covington... 6.17.22
Severe storm damages Public Works facility in Covington

Latest News

WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk Saturday Morning Top Stories
WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk Saturday Morning Top Stories
Saturday Morning Update
Lynchburg Police searches for missing and endangered man
UPDATE: Missing 57-year-old man found safe, according to Lynchburg Police
Northbound lanes blocked after car crash causes fuel spill on 220 in Botetourt County
Northbound lanes blocked after crash causes fuel spill on 220 in Botetourt County