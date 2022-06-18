Bear Spotted Near Kirkland Dr. Northwest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several bears have been spotted throughout the Roanoke Valley in the last few weeks, getting closer to homes and businesses.

WDBJ7 was able to get a video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries out in someone’s backyard. Viewers have also sent videos of a bear near Virginia Western Community College and another roaming around 10th street in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Police department says if you see a bear, don’t engage. They say it will go away on its own. But if a bear is blocking your door, loud noises could help scare it away.

Animal Warden McKenna Beaman says there are multiple steps people can take to prevent bears from coming to their backyard.

“Some great ways to make sure bears don’t really come into your yard is to lock your trashcans. If you cannot lock them, you can keep them inside until the day of pickup,” said Beaman. “Removing bird feeders, making sure there is no cat food or dog food or animal food just out.”

The Roanoke Police Department says you should only call them if there is a safety concern. You can also reach out to the Wildlife Center of Virginia if the bear is injured or in need of help.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.