Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Bear Spotted Near Kirkland Dr. Northwest

WDBJ7 was able to get a video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries...
WDBJ7 was able to get a video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries out in someone’s backyard.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several bears have been spotted throughout the Roanoke Valley in the last few weeks, getting closer to homes and businesses.

WDBJ7 was able to get a video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries out in someone’s backyard. Viewers have also sent videos of a bear near Virginia Western Community College and another roaming around 10th street in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Police department says if you see a bear, don’t engage. They say it will go away on its own. But if a bear is blocking your door, loud noises could help scare it away.

Animal Warden McKenna Beaman says there are multiple steps people can take to prevent bears from coming to their backyard.

“Some great ways to make sure bears don’t really come into your yard is to lock your trashcans. If you cannot lock them, you can keep them inside until the day of pickup,” said Beaman. “Removing bird feeders, making sure there is no cat food or dog food or animal food just out.”

The Roanoke Police Department says you should only call them if there is a safety concern. You can also reach out to the Wildlife Center of Virginia if the bear is injured or in need of help.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Mazda 3 used in Roanoke County road rage shooting... 6.17.22
Search continues; photo released of car used in Roanoke County road rage incident
John Christopher Jones mugshot. Jones was arrested after an alleged domestic incident-related...
Man in custody after day-long barricade in Lynchburg
VDH updates guidance on COVID quarantine and isolation
The weekend turns sunny, calm and cool.
Storms ending; drying out overnight

Latest News

The weekend turns sunny, calm and cool.
Storms ending; drying out overnight
Virginia State Capitol
Senate Democrats vote down gas tax holiday
Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department
Tree, power lines down shut Colonial Turnpike in Glade Hill
Skies turn clear overnight with drier weather moving in.
Friday, June 17 - Weekend Outlook