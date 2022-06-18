Hometown Local
Breakfast at Mill Mountain Zoo

Guests gathered to have a unique experience at the zoo.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time this year, the Mill Mountain Zoo hosted Breakfast with the animals.

A bear, a mountain cat, and feathered friends had many little visitors today. Guests gathered to have a unique experience at the zoo.

They enjoyed their breakfast, met zookeepers who shared facts about the animals. Children walked around the zoo taking pictures of the animals and asked questions. One of the little visitors, Charlie Dollman, asked many questions of his own.

“The zoo has a lot of animals and good stuff,” said Charlie.

His brother, Jacob Dollman, thinks the zoo does an amazing job taking care of the animals.

“Every animal here is in a good place,” added Jacob.

Education Manager Bambi Godkin says her favorite park is how interested and exited the kids are when they visit the zoo.

“I think that’s really exciting to see kids interested in science and interested in animals. I love that. That’s my favorite part,” explained Godkin. Breakfast with the animals” is held the third Saturday of the month through the summer. Click here for more information and to sign up.

