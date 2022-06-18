Hometown Local
Cool and calm with lower humidity

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures last through the weekend
Lower humidity move in for the weekend.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
  • Humidity drops through the day
  • Lots of sunshine and dry through the weekend
  • The heat and humidity return next week

COOLER AND CALMER THIS WEEKEND

A cold front moved through overnight and our humidity has been dropping through the morning. We will see lots of sunshine and some more seasonable conditions for the weekend. We are seeing some breezy winds out of the Northwest and we could see winds gusts 20-25 mph today.

Mostly sunny with lower humidity expected today.
Mostly sunny with lower humidity expected today.(WDBJ Weather)

TONIGHT

As humidity continues to drop this will allow for a cool start on Sunday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Cool and clear start on Sunday morning.
Cool and clear start on Sunday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

Highs will read mainly in the 70s and 80s with low humidity. Lots of sunshine will linger for our Father’s Day weekend.

