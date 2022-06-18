Hometown Local
Lynchburg Police search for missing 57-year-old man

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a case involving a missing and endangered person.

Friday night officers responded to the 3300 block of Campbell Avenue for a report of a missing person.

According to police, Wanjema Muhoro, 57, left his friend’s home on Campbell Avenue Friday afternoon after he was believed to be going into another room to lie down. His friend discovered a short time later that Muhoro had left on foot.

When friends and family could not locate him, the friend called the police to report him missing.

Officials say Muhoro is considered endangered due to possibly experiencing a medical event that was affecting his behavior. He is approximately 5′10″ and very thin, and was last reported seen wearing black sweatpants.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

