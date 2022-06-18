Northbound lanes blocked after car crash causes fuel spill on 220 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire & EMS personnel are working to clean up a significant diesel spill.

Crews say the incident happened on 220 North in the curves near Santana Estates Road.

Emergency officials report a two-vehicle collision resulted in the diesel fuel spill from a 9,500-gallon highway tank trailer.

Officials say personnel have built containment berms to prevent further spread of fuel and have been able to slow the leak with temporary plugs. Preparations are underway to offload the damaged tanker and complete the environmental cleanup.

Currently, both northbound lanes are blocked.

One adult has been transported to an area hospital by a Carilion LifeGuard helicopter.

Units operating on scene include resources from Eagle Rock, Fincastle, Buchanan, Troutville, Read Mountain, and Botetourt Fire & EMS. Additional state and mutual aid agencies include VDEM, VSP, VDOT, and the Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team.

