Roanoke runaway teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: 13-year-old Samiyah Jarvis was found safe, according to Roanoke Police.

EARLIER STORY: Roanoke Police are still on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl.

Samiyah Jarvis was last reported seen at her home on Edgelawn Avenue June 7, 2022, according to the Aware Foundation. Police said she was reported as a runaway, and they have no information indicating she is in danger. The Aware Foundation posted on Facebook, “To anyone that may be helping Samiyah Jarvis, harboring a runaway in the state of Virginia is a crime. Do the right thing.”

The Aware Foundation says there is a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to her whereabouts.

Samiyah is described as 5′3′ and 150-160 pounds, with brown/red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke City Police Department tipline at 540-344-8500.

