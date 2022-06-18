Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Senate Democrats vote down gas tax holiday

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate has defeated Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to suspend the state’s gas tax.

The vote came Friday evening as lawmakers acted on more than 30 budget amendments.

Republicans in the House approved most of the Governor’s proposals, including the three-month gas tax holiday.

But Democrats in the Senate said the plan wouldn’t guarantee savings at the pump and would take away more than $300 million from critical highway improvements.

“You can’t just build roads on wishes,” said Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke). “You have to have money to build roads. Where does the money come from, mostly the gas tax.”

“A lot of people that are in this chamber, you may be able to pay the bill, but I’ve just got to tell you, there’s a lot of working Virginians out there that this inflation crisis is hitting them right between the eyes,” said Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.).”

Governor Youngkin reacted in a post on twitter Friday night, saying “Democrats failed to put politics aside for the good of Virginians.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Mazda 3 used in Roanoke County road rage shooting... 6.17.22
Search continues; photo released of car used in Roanoke County road rage incident
John Christopher Jones mugshot. Jones was arrested after an alleged domestic incident-related...
Man in custody after day-long barricade in Lynchburg
VDH updates guidance on COVID quarantine and isolation
The weekend turns sunny, calm and cool.
Storms ending; drying out overnight

Latest News

The weekend turns sunny, calm and cool.
Storms ending; drying out overnight
WDBJ7 was able to get a video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries...
Bear Spotted Near Kirkland Dr. Northwest
Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department
Tree, power lines down shut Colonial Turnpike in Glade Hill
Skies turn clear overnight with drier weather moving in.
Friday, June 17 - Weekend Outlook