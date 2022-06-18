Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

What’s What With the Weekend, June 18-19

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Saturday, June 18, 2022:

19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- 7@four preview Friday

Moonshine Era Muscle Car & Truck Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Delmarva Shorebirds at Salem Red Sox, 6:05 p.m., (African American Heritage Night)

Ryan Perry, Gates: 6 p.m., Show: 7 p.m., (Radford Summer Concert Series)

Sunday, June 19, 2022:

19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- 7@four preview Friday

The Dog Bowl Market and DJ Dance Party at Black Dog Salvage, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Delmarva Shorebirds at Salem Red Sox, 5:05 p.m., (Father’s Day theme)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Mazda 3 used in Roanoke County road rage shooting... 6.17.22
Search continues; photo released of car used in Roanoke County road rage incident
John Christopher Jones mugshot. Jones was arrested after an alleged domestic incident-related...
Man in custody after day-long barricade in Lynchburg
VDH updates guidance on COVID quarantine and isolation
The weekend turns sunny, calm and cool.
Storms ending; drying out overnight

Latest News

A New Location For The Montgomery Museum Of Art And History
James River Association Gets $100K Grant
Roanoke Juneteenth At The Fralin
Roanoke Regional Chamber Of Commerce President Retiring