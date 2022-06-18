What’s What With the Weekend, June 18-19
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Featured events:
Saturday, June 18, 2022:
19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Moonshine Era Muscle Car & Truck Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Delmarva Shorebirds at Salem Red Sox, 6:05 p.m., (African American Heritage Night)
Ryan Perry, Gates: 6 p.m., Show: 7 p.m., (Radford Summer Concert Series)
Sunday, June 19, 2022:
19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Dog Bowl Market and DJ Dance Party at Black Dog Salvage, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Delmarva Shorebirds at Salem Red Sox, 5:05 p.m., (Father’s Day theme)
