What’s What With the Weekend, June 18-19

Featured events:

Saturday, June 18, 2022:

19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Moonshine Era Muscle Car & Truck Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Delmarva Shorebirds at Salem Red Sox, 6:05 p.m., (African American Heritage Night)

Ryan Perry, Gates: 6 p.m., Show: 7 p.m., (Radford Summer Concert Series)

Sunday, June 19, 2022:

19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Dog Bowl Market and DJ Dance Party at Black Dog Salvage, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Delmarva Shorebirds at Salem Red Sox, 5:05 p.m., (Father’s Day theme)

