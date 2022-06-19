Hometown Local
Families celebrate Father’s Day at Lavender Festival

The Fernandez family celebrated Father's Day at the Lavender Festival.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of the Beliveau Estate Winery held the 14th annual Lavender Festival today and families took the opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day at the event.

It was a very happy father’s day for Daniel Fernandez, who was at the event celebrating with his family.

“I feel very appreciated,” said Daniel.

The Fernandez family recently moved to the area and when his wife Andria Fernandez heard about the lavender festival, she knew it would be the perfect place to celebrate her husband.

“He’s so hands-on,” said Andria. “He’s just a great husband and father. I am very blessed, very lucky.”

The festival was the perfect place for the family to have a relaxing day full of love and lavender.

“I think this was exactly what I wanted. Just to be in the middle of nature, far away from everything,” explained Andria. “The lavender is lovely, and I like how they have all these different vendors here. So it’s really lovely.”

The owner and lavender enthusiast Joyce Beliveau says the lavender festival is an opportunity for families to come together.

“A lot of people still come out to celebrate Father’s Day out here. It’s a great place for the kids to run. And just enjoy.”

The festival has wine tastings, Lavender-inspired foods, fresh bundles of Lavender for sale, and Lavender products. There are three other Sundays for everyone to enjoy the lavender in bloom at the winery. Click here for more information.

