Floyd County 8th grader qualifies to National Junior High Finals Rodeo

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd County 8th grader Kellen Hamm is hoping to make big strides in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

Hamm is competing Sunday night in break-away roping, pole bending, and ribbon roping for the Virginia National Junior High team. She has been practicing five times a week to get ready for the big competition.

But the most important factor is the close bond between Hamm and her horse, Tucker. Hamm says the pair have similar personalities and instantly clicked. A special connection you can’t just practice.

“We’re both pretty energetic. We can’t really sit still, always ready to go,” said Hamm. “You want to have a good relationship. So, you can understand each other and what they need.”

Hamm is hoping the team makes it to the championship. Click here to watch the competition.

