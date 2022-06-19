Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Floyd County 8th grader qualifies to National Junior High Finals Rodeo

Kelle Hamm with her horse, Tucker.
Kelle Hamm with her horse, Tucker.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd County 8th grader Kellen Hamm is hoping to make big strides in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

Hamm is competing Sunday night in break-away roping, pole bending, and ribbon roping for the Virginia National Junior High team. She has been practicing five times a week to get ready for the big competition.

But the most important factor is the close bond between Hamm and her horse, Tucker. Hamm says the pair have similar personalities and instantly clicked. A special connection you can’t just practice.

“We’re both pretty energetic. We can’t really sit still, always ready to go,” said Hamm. “You want to have a good relationship. So, you can understand each other and what they need.”

Hamm is hoping the team makes it to the championship. Click here to watch the competition.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos found in an apartment full of stolen items in Pulaski
Pulaski Police looking for people seen in photos found in apartment
Williamson Road crash
Roanoke police investigate car crash on Williamson Road
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates missing from prison in Hopewell
Samiyah Jarvis, reported missing from Roanoke
Roanoke runaway teen found safe
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Botetourt County

Latest News

Davidson head coach Bob McKillop watches his team play against Virginia Commonwealth during the...
Bob McKillop steps down as Davidson head coach after 33 years
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics center Al...
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
Twin Hoops Basketball Camp at Fleming HS
Twin Hoops Basketball Camp at Fleming HS
Willis Impressing Tennessee Titans
Willis Impressing Tennessee Titans