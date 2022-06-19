Henrico police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department is looking to the public for help finding a 15-year-old seen last Thursday.

Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen on June 16 in Glen Allen. She is described as having long brown hair with brown eyes, standing at 5′4″ and weighing approximately 115 lbs. She also has scars on her knees and legs.

Samantha’s friends and family say they are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

