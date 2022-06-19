Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Henrico police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

The girl’s loved ones says they are “concerned about her well-being”
Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen in Glen Allen on Thursday, June 16.
Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen in Glen Allen on Thursday, June 16.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department is looking to the public for help finding a 15-year-old seen last Thursday.

Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen on June 16 in Glen Allen. She is described as having long brown hair with brown eyes, standing at 5′4″ and weighing approximately 115 lbs. She also has scars on her knees and legs.

Samantha’s friends and family say they are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Photos found in an apartment full of stolen items in Pulaski
Pulaski Police looking for people seen in photos found in apartment
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates missing from prison in Hopewell
Williamson Road crash
Roanoke police investigate car crash on Williamson Road
Samiyah Jarvis, reported missing from Roanoke
Roanoke runaway teen found safe
WDBJ7 was able to get a video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries...
Safety precautions reviewed after bears spotted in Roanoke

Latest News

Fairfax County Police say Noah Settles got into a dispute with another group, brandished a gun...
Police looking for man in connection to shooting at northern Va. mall
Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man shot in NW Roanoke Saturday night
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Botetourt County