Hot and humid conditions return this week

Low humidity lingers through Monday
Mostly sunny and comfortable again today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Dry and comfortable air remains in place
  • The heat and humidity return this week
  • Storm chance return for the end of the week

SUNDAY

Humidity is very low this morning for this time of year. Another nice day is expected with plenty of sunshine and some breezy winds. High will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Sunny and comfortable today.
Sunny and comfortable today.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Our Monday will be another comfortable and dry one out there. Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s for most. Humidity will start to build back in too so get ready for another hot and humid week.

The heat and humidity returns this week.
The heat and humidity returns this week.(WDBJ Weather)

By Tuesday, the heat really builds back in with highs climbing into the 90s once again. Most will hold onto the 90s for the rest of the week. Our next chance for rain won’t be until Wednesday and even then looks like most of us could remain dry on that day too.

Hot & humid conditions will make a return for us next week.
Hot & humid conditions will make a return for us next week.(WDBJ7)

