Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway

(Source: MGN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after a Bedford County motorcycle crash along the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Park Service, parkway officials received a report of a crash at around 2:15 p.m. near milepost 77. NPS law enforcement rangers and Bedford County EMS responded to the scene, leading them to find the driver.

Ui Kyung Kim, 42 of Fairfax, died from his injuries.

A witness said Kim was driving at a high rate of speed when he failed to go through a curve, went over the center line, and left the northbound side of the road.

