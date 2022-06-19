Man shot in NW Roanoke Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a man showed up by their own means to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

At around 11 p.m., police were responding to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Kellogg Avenue NW when they were notified that the man was at the hospital.

Evidence of a shooting was found in the area of the reported shots fired, but no additional victims were found. Preliminary information points to all people involved knowing each other.

The man’s injuries were deemed non-critical.

Contact 540-344-8500 or send a text message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

