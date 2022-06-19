Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer was at a popular downtown event when he was assaulted.

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are calling a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, investigators say the mayor is doing fine.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits.

Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee to replace him, survived an apparent assassination attempt in February.

On Twitter, Greenberg sent well wishes to Fischer saying, “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos found in an apartment full of stolen items in Pulaski
Pulaski Police looking for people seen in photos found in apartment
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates missing from prison in Hopewell
WDBJ7 was able to get a video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries...
Safety precautions reviewed after bears spotted in Roanoke
Person taken to hospital after being hit by tree in Franklin Co.
Samiyah Jarvis, reported missing from Roanoke
Roanoke runaway teen found safe

Latest News

A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Border Patrol finds $60K of meth hidden in children’s car seats
Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final