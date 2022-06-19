Police looking for man in connection to shooting at northern Va. mall

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for a man connected to a shooting at a mall that injured three people fleeing from the gunfire.

On Saturday, June 18, police were called to Tysons Corner Center for reports of shots fired, but there was no active shooting situation. Officials say a fight had broken out, and one man fired a gun. No one was shot, but three people were injured trying to escape the incident.

WANTED: Noah Settles is wanted in connection to yesterday’s shooting at Tysons Corner Center. Settles got in dispute w/ another group, displayed a firearm & fired multiple rounds. Fled in blk Cadillac DC tags-GK0174. Considered armed & dangerous. Call w/ info 703-691-2131 or 911 pic.twitter.com/jyRIM87Bte — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 19, 2022

Police say Noah Settles got into an argument with another group, displayed a gun, and then fired multiple rounds. Settles fled the scene in a black Cadillac with D.C. tags.

Settles is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted on charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Anyone with information on Settles’ whereabouts can call 911 or Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

