Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Summer Solstice Fest held Saturday in Blacksburg

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is hosting their annual Summer Solstice Fest Saturday.

People gathered to celebrate the sun being out a little longer. But the festival also helps local small businesses sell their products.

Melody Simpson enjoys talking about her goats. She’s been helping her dad take care of the herd and didn’t want the left-over milk to go to waste. So, she started making soap.

“For the past couple of years walking around any festival looking at all the markets and all the different vendors. And I’ve always wanted to be one,” said Melody. “So, it’s really exciting to actually be one.”

For the first time ever, Simpson is selling her product at the festival. But her father Randy Simpson says the family has been attending this event for over 10 years.

“It’s a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to come and old entrepreneurs to come and introduce their products to the community. And allow people to buy things that are locally made,” added Randy.

Local vendors are selling a variety of products like candles, paintings, plants, earrings, painting henna woodcraft, and many more. Melody appreciates the love she gets from Blacksburg.

“I love Blacksburg people. They are so supportive and so kind compared to other places. So, it’s just really exciting to be here and it’s a beautiful day,” explained Melody.

The event lasts until Saturday evening. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos found in an apartment full of stolen items in Pulaski
Pulaski Police looking for people seen in photos found in apartment
Mazda 3 used in Roanoke County road rage shooting... 6.17.22
Search continues; photo released of car used in Roanoke County road rage incident
Person taken to hospital after being hit by tree in Franklin Co.
The weekend turns sunny, calm and cool.
Storms ending; drying out overnight
Storm damage to the public works facility in Covington... 6.17.22
Severe storm damages Public Works facility in Covington

Latest News

A Look At The 2022 Blacksburg Summer Solstice Fest
2nd Annual Roanoke Juneteenth Family Reunion
WDBJ7
What’s What With the Weekend, June 18-19
A New Location For The Montgomery Museum Of Art And History