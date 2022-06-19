Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 460 in Botetourt County.

Police say it happened near Blue Ridge Springs Road just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a driver was traveling the wrong way and going east on the westbound side of Route 460 and hit another vehicle head-on.

Police say the victim’s identity will be released once family is notified.

Route 460 opened back up just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

