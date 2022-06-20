Alleghany Outdoors ready for increase in customers during summer months

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A local outdoor business says its starting to see an increase in customers as we get deeper into the summer months.

At Alleghany Outdoors , you can rent kayaks, tubes and bikes.

It also provides group trips for those activities.

The business is only a couple of years old and sees more than a thousand people during the season.

As these types of businesses get busier, the manager says it’s important to book ahead.

“If you don’t know what you’re doing, get with a group. Take a class. Call an outfitter and ask them about what’s going on, on that river before you go out. Especially with the holiday weekend coming up, don’t mix drinking and boating. I’ve seen way too many problems with drinking and boating. Be respectful of the water,” said Matthew Fisher, Alleghany Outdoors Manager.

Alleghany Outdoors is located near the Jackson River Scenic Trail.

