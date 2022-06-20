Appalachian Power crews restore power to most Virginians, expected to finish Tuesday afternoon

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The storm was days ago but the aftermath of it is still on display in Amherst County. Appalachian Power crews have been working around the clock, but some residents here still did not have power as of Monday afternoon.

“The next morning we came out, we had no power, we had all these trees down.”

Dee Martin and her family have been without power since Friday morning.

“It’s been pretty bad without no air conditioning, you don’t realize how much you get used to air conditioning. Three refrigerators, all the foods gone, all the foods gone in my freezer by now.”

But Martin understands that crews have been working hard to restore the power and has made the most of not having it.

“Life could be worse. The best part is, my kids don’t have technology. We don’t have computers, we don’t have TV, so we’re having a lot of family time.”

Appalachian Power crews and its partners have been working around the clock since Friday to restore power to at least 60,000 Virginia customers.

“We’re down to about 1,700 customers, which is amazing considering over the weekend we were at 35-40-thousand customers. So it’s been a lot of crews, a lot of internal customers, a lot of contract crews, a lot of mutual assistance,” said George Porter, spokesperson for Appalachian Power.

More than 3,000 workers have helped in Appalachian Power’s restoration efforts following the storms, which didn’t just impact Virginia but West Virginia and Tennessee as well. A normal response in post-storm power restoration efforts.

“Once we start creeping up to those high numbers, that’s when our mutual assistance groups starts making those phone calls to see where and when we can get that assistance in, so that is very normal for us,” said Porter.

Appalachian Power appreciates its customers patience while it continues to work. As of 5 p.m. Monday evening, Porter said there are around 1,000 Virginians without power.

Appalachian Power expects power to be back for these areas by 10 p.m. Monday night: Albemarle, Amherst, Buchanan, Campbell, Carroll, City of Lynchburg, Grayson, Henry, Nelson, Patrick, Scott, Russell, Tazewell.

Appalachian Power expects power to be back for these areas by 4 p.m. on Tuesday: Dickenson, Wise, Washington, Smyth.

You can find the most recent and final press release from Appalachian Power below:

“Situation

With power back on to the majority of customers, crews are now focused on smaller outages. Many of these locations are inaccessible by truck and require workers to access the area by foot. Damage caused by trees includes broken poles and cross arms, and downed wire. The bulk of customers should have their power restored by later today.

More than 3,000 workers are taking part in the restoration effort. At the height of the storm, 130,000 customers were without power.

Outages

More than 95% of customers affected by Friday’s storm have had service restored. Currently, there are roughly 1,000 customers without power in Virginia, and approximately 3,000 who remain out in West Virginia. There are about 300 locations where repairs are needed to restore electric service.

Storm Response Efforts

More than 3,000 workers have joined in the effort to restore service to Appalachian Power customers. As service restoration is complete in one area, workers will be moved to other locations to assist with repairs. Workers from as far away as Alabama, Mississippi and Florida are assisting with restoration.

Restoration Estimates

Workers continue to assess storm damage and have provided the following estimated restoration times:

Virginia Cities and Counties

Note: Restoration times indicate when the company anticipates having the last customers restored in a particular area. Many customers will have their power back on ahead of this estimate.For information on specific outages, visit Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.

Weather

The milder temperatures experienced over the weekend and today assisted with restoration efforts.

Safety Messages

Storms that produce heavy wind and rain cause damage that downs power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them.

Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch. Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/safety/

Report an Outage

Visit Appalachian Power.com to report an outage online anytime.

For More Information

For information on a specific outage, check Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.

