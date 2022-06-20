Casa de Leones Mexican Grill joins the downtown Covington restaurant scene

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Casa de Leones used to pass through Covington on their way to go fishing. They then began to talk about putting a restaurant downtown when they saw a space.

“We saw a sign outside this building, it’s for rent. I talked to the owner and he said I don’t want to rent, I want to sell. So we put the numbers together and we make an offer and purchase,” said Leonel Fuentes, the co-owner of the restaurant.

That was three months ago and now Casa de Leones is .bringing in quite the crowds in downtown Covington. It’s owners want to bring an authentic Mexican cuisine to the area, while also providing a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere.

“People need a place to sit down and enjoy a good meal. The purpose is, how you feel if you go to somebody’s house and sit down at the table, that’s the intention.”

Though the restaurant has just opened up, they are excited to be a part of Covington and for what the future has in-store.

