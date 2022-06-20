Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Casa de Leones Mexican Grill joins the downtown Covington restaurant scene

Casa de Leones is a new addition to the downtown Covington area.
Casa de Leones is a new addition to the downtown Covington area.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Casa de Leones used to pass through Covington on their way to go fishing. They then began to talk about putting a restaurant downtown when they saw a space.

“We saw a sign outside this building, it’s for rent. I talked to the owner and he said I don’t want to rent, I want to sell. So we put the numbers together and we make an offer and purchase,” said Leonel Fuentes, the co-owner of the restaurant.

That was three months ago and now Casa de Leones is .bringing in quite the crowds in downtown Covington. It’s owners want to bring an authentic Mexican cuisine to the area, while also providing a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere.

“People need a place to sit down and enjoy a good meal. The purpose is, how you feel if you go to somebody’s house and sit down at the table, that’s the intention.”

Though the restaurant has just opened up, they are excited to be a part of Covington and for what the future has in-store.

For more information, you can find its Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson Road crash
Roanoke Police investigate crash on Williamson Road
Pulaski Police identify people seen in photos found in apartment
WDBJ7
Victims being treated after crash along Valley View Blvd. NW
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Botetourt County
Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

The waivers will expire on Thursday, June 30.
Federal waivers for free and reduced school lunches expires June 30
Parents upset over Rivermont schools confusion.
Rivermont Schools Roanoke Southeast parents upset over ‘miscommunication’ from school lunch letter
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
1 inmate surrenders, 3 still missing from Prince George prison
AEP Crews Continue To Restore Power To Virginians