Comfortable conditions continue today

Dry and comfortable air remains in place today

The heat and humidity return on Tuesday

Storms chances return late Wednesday

MONDAY

Low humidity and some cool conditions expected this morning. We are looking at another comfortable and dry day with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Comfortable conditions linger today. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Humidity slowly rises tonight into Tuesday. By the afternoon highs return to the 80s and lower 90s as we officially enter Summer. Temperatures look to stay hot and humid on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and mid 90s for some locations. Models are pointing towards a storm complex and a cold front moving in late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Storms return to the region late Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

