Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Comfortable conditions continue today

Hot and humid conditions return for the start of Summer
Hot and humid conditions return for the middle of the week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Dry and comfortable air remains in place today
  • The heat and humidity return on Tuesday
  • Storms chances return late Wednesday

MONDAY

Low humidity and some cool conditions expected this morning. We are looking at another comfortable and dry day with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Comfortable conditions linger today.
Comfortable conditions linger today.(WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Humidity slowly rises tonight into Tuesday. By the afternoon highs return to the 80s and lower 90s as we officially enter Summer. Temperatures look to stay hot and humid on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and mid 90s for some locations. Models are pointing towards a storm complex and a cold front moving in late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Storms return to the region late Wednesday.
Storms return to the region late Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson Road crash
Roanoke police investigate car crash on Williamson Road
Photos found in an apartment full of stolen items in Pulaski
Pulaski Police looking for people seen in photos found in apartment
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Botetourt County
Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway
WDBJ7
Multiple people being treated after crash along Valley View Blvd. NW

Latest News

Another gorgeous day is in store for our Monday.
June 19: Full Forecast Update
The 90s make a return for us starting on Tuesday.
Another nice day on tap for Monday before the heat kicks into high gear
Sunday Morning Update
Another nice day on tap!
June 18: Full Forecast