Comfortable conditions continue today
Hot and humid conditions return for the start of Summer
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
- Dry and comfortable air remains in place today
- The heat and humidity return on Tuesday
- Storms chances return late Wednesday
MONDAY
Low humidity and some cool conditions expected this morning. We are looking at another comfortable and dry day with highs in the 70s and 80s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
Humidity slowly rises tonight into Tuesday. By the afternoon highs return to the 80s and lower 90s as we officially enter Summer. Temperatures look to stay hot and humid on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and mid 90s for some locations. Models are pointing towards a storm complex and a cold front moving in late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
