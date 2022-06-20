Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Community comes together for Juneteenth celebration in Clifton Forge

Juneteenth celebration in Clifton Forge
Juneteenth celebration in Clifton Forge(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The community celebrated the Juenteenth holiday on Monday by bringing people together.

“When this became a holiday, we thought this is a great opportunity to bring the community together,” said Susan Hutchison, Clifton Forge Main Street President.

Food, music, speeches, fun and togetherness, all these things made up the Juneteenth celebration at Booker T. Washington Park in Clifton Forge.

Some spoke about what this now federally recognized holiday means to them.

“A truth in America as far as we can come together on one accord, but America didn’t fall into place overnight. Every freedom and liberty was fought for, for all people,” said Dominique Washington, helped with the event.

This year’s theme for the event is healing and moving forward together.

“We are not here to condemn or to blame. We are here to move forward. Come together in love, peace and harmony,” said Alfred Mustard Dearing Sr., Bishop.

Organizers say this is the first Juneteenth celebration sponsored by the town and were pleased with the turnout.

“We didn’t know how many to expect. Of course, obviously we held out with the weather,” said Hutchison.

“Everyone got together to come out, to join together the unity. If we love on another, we can really move forward,” said Washington.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson Road crash
Roanoke Police investigate crash on Williamson Road
Pulaski Police identify people seen in photos found in apartment
WDBJ7
Victims being treated after crash along Valley View Blvd. NW
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Botetourt County
Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

Hot temperatures return this week along with a few storms.
Monday, June 20 - Evening Outlook
Appalachian Power and its partners were working to restore power in Amherst County on Monday.
Appalachian Power crews restore power to most Virginians, expected to finish Tuesday afternoon
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys offers services to help you successfully land a job
Alleghany Outdoors
Alleghany Outdoors ready for increase in customers during summer months