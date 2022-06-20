Community comes together for Juneteenth celebration in Clifton Forge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The community celebrated the Juenteenth holiday on Monday by bringing people together.

“When this became a holiday, we thought this is a great opportunity to bring the community together,” said Susan Hutchison, Clifton Forge Main Street President.

Food, music, speeches, fun and togetherness, all these things made up the Juneteenth celebration at Booker T. Washington Park in Clifton Forge.

Some spoke about what this now federally recognized holiday means to them.

“A truth in America as far as we can come together on one accord, but America didn’t fall into place overnight. Every freedom and liberty was fought for, for all people,” said Dominique Washington, helped with the event.

This year’s theme for the event is healing and moving forward together.

“We are not here to condemn or to blame. We are here to move forward. Come together in love, peace and harmony,” said Alfred Mustard Dearing Sr., Bishop.

Organizers say this is the first Juneteenth celebration sponsored by the town and were pleased with the turnout.

“We didn’t know how many to expect. Of course, obviously we held out with the weather,” said Hutchison.

“Everyone got together to come out, to join together the unity. If we love on another, we can really move forward,” said Washington.

