Federal waivers for free and reduced school lunches expires June 30

The waivers will expire on Thursday, June 30.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Federal waivers for free and reduced lunches for school children is set to expire next Thursday.

The Child Nutrition COVID-19 waivers eliminated the eligibility application for families since the pandemic started. After those waivers expire, only families who make less than 30 thousand dollars a year can apply.

A spokesperson with the School Nutrition Association explained the organization is concerned for families who don’t meet the requirements.

”We’re also concerned about all the families who are just above the income eligibility threshold for meal benefits,” Diane Pratt Heavner said. “You know with rising gas and food costs, many families who aren’t quite eligible for benefits are still struggling to put food on the table.”

The federal waivers that expire would NOT affect Roanoke City Public Schools ability to provide free meals.

R-C-P-S free meal service starts on Tuesday at different locations across town.

