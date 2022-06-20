Goodwill Industries of the Valleys offers services to help you successfully land a job

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret that plenty of employers are now hiring.

To get you prepared for that job you want to land, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has a number of events coming up, starting with a series of work readiness classes in Lynchburg.

“People need those job readiness or what we call soft skills. Those are things such as time management, communication skills, the things we all use no matter what job we have,” said Stephanie Hoer, vice president of mission services.

Hoer says those topics and more, such as work ethic and resume development, will be offered every Wednesday through July 27 at the Diamond Hill and Yoder centers.

She says the skills learned are useful for more than landing just a single job.

“It’s those soft skills that really help people move up the career path and earn a better wage,” said Hoer.

For those who want to apply now but don’t know where to start, there’ll be a job fair in Danville Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their career center featuring Unique Industries.

“This is an opportunity for people who may have been to our career centers before to take advantage of having a one on one conversation with an employer and maybe be hired on a spot,” said Hoer.

At the end of the day, the goal for Goodwill is simple.

“We hope people get jobs. That is what we’re here for. That is what we strive to do,” said Hoer. “I hope people come through both the job fair in Danville and then participate in our work readiness classes in Lynchburg and come away with a high-paying job.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.