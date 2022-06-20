Roanoke football camp to teach fundamentals, provide mentorship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A football camp next week is looking to give Roanoke kids training and mentorship.

Brandon McCall heads McCall Motivation and is looking to help Star City youth with a three-day football fundamentals camp. This is a grass roots campaign to keep children on the right track and cultivate a passion for something positive. The first day of camp will focus on offense, the second defense, and the third day will be 7-on-7 games

“The truth of the matter is I want to be able to invest in students to let them see the other side of growth and development, even if it’s using sports,” he says. “My coaches always used to tell me in sports that I can use this in everyday life, and I never really understood that until now. So if we can feed that to our children at an early age, that would be great.”

This is the second year for the camp, taking place from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm June 29 to July 1 at Belmont Park.

The camp is for children ages 9-13.

There is a $25 fee to enroll, but there are scholarships available.

For more information click here or email mccallmotivation@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.