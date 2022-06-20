Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Volleyball coach charged with sex offenses

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hidden Valley Middle School volleyball coach has been charged with Indecent Exposure and Obscene Sexual Display, according to Roanoke County Police.

Aaron Stephenson King, 45 of Roanoke County, was charged June 18, 2022.

Police say due to the nature of the investigation and for the privacy of the victim, an adult, they will not release any additional information at this time.

The incident did not occur at a school and is not school-related, according to police.

A Roanoke County Public Schools spokesperson told WDBJ7, “At this point the volleyball coach is still an employee. Beyond that we do not comment on personnel matters.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson Road crash
Roanoke Police investigate crash on Williamson Road
Pulaski Police identify people seen in photos found in apartment
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Botetourt County
WDBJ7
Victims being treated after crash along Valley View Blvd. NW
Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Eastern Cottontail rabbit, treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Wildlife Center of Virginia treats its 90,000th wild animal
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Monday Morning Forecast
Monday Morning Weather