Volleyball coach charged with sex offenses

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hidden Valley Middle School volleyball coach has been charged with Indecent Exposure and Obscene Sexual Display, according to Roanoke County Police.

Aaron Stephenson King, 45 of Roanoke County, was charged June 18, 2022.

Police say due to the nature of the investigation and for the privacy of the victim, an adult, they will not release any additional information at this time.

The incident did not occur at a school and is not school-related, according to police.

A Roanoke County Public Schools spokesperson told WDBJ7, “At this point the volleyball coach is still an employee. Beyond that we do not comment on personnel matters.”

