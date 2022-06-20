Trio of Radford commits sweeps podium at Roanoke’s Valley Junior Girls Open

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of the best female golfers in the region competed in the annual Valley Junior Girls Open this weekend at Roanoke’s Hunting Hills Country Club.

Abingdon’s Grace Addison took home the trophy, carding a 1-over 72 in Sunday’s final round to win the Bell National division at 9-over for the tournament.

The top three finishers, including Floyd’s McKenzie Weddle (+11) and Roanoke’s Caroline Gilreath (+13), are all planning to play at Radford University in 2023.

“I definitely feel really happy to be a Highlander now and have my whole team sweep the first three,” said Addison.

“You definitely want to beat them,” said Weddle, who won the 2021 event, “but at the end of the day, they’re your teammate. You love ‘em. You want them to do good. They want you to do good. So knowing that, we’re cheering each other on.”

Roanoke’s Ashnoor Kaur started the day in the lead, but a Sunday 82 sent her out of the top three. She finished in fourth place at 15-over.

Salem’s Taylor Davis (Class of 2024) won the Futures National division at 15-over.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.